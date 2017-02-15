Storm prep: Where to get sandbags

One of the most effective, yet least expensive, defenses against heavy rains is the humble sandbag.

When filled and stacked correctly, sandbags can redirect a low flow of coursing water away from your home, garage or garden.

For durability, choose polypropylene plastic mesh bags over burlap, fill halfway with sand or, in a pinch, garden soil, and neatly fold the top of the bag over without tying it, for a better seal.

You want your sandbag to look like a plump parcel, not an overstuffed bag, so that when you stack them together you create a “seal,” and a barrier that steers off running waters.

The right way — and the wrong way — to stack your sandbags

Various city and county agencies offer a limited number of sandbags free, and some offer free bags, and sand, and require you to fill it yourself. Of course, sandbags can also be purchased online or at hardware stores.

Here are some free resources we found. Note that some cities will give free sandbags only to residents, so ID may be required. Note also that hours and days of pickups may vary, and supplies and locations can change, so save yourself the headache and check before heading out:

Los Angeles: All city fire stations carry sandbags. Find your nearest location here: bss.lacity.org/Resurfacing/storm.htm

Los Angeles County: Find the closest L.A. County fire station offering free sandbags here: dpw.lacounty.gov/dsg/sandbags/

Santa Monica: Sandbags are available at Streets Department Building No. 8, 2500 Michigan Ave. smgov.net/departments/oem

Burbank: Sandbags will be handed out, with proof of residency, while supplies last at 124 S. Lake St. burbankca.gov/departments/public-works/flood-control

Pasadena: Fire Station No. 37 at 3430 E. Foothill Blvd. and Fire Station No. 38 at 1150 Linda Vista are offering offer free sand and bags, so you can fill your own. cityofpasadena.net/fire/

Redondo Beach: The Public Works Department provides free sand and bags for residents only so you can fill your own, limit 15 bags per person. Available at three locations, including the City Yard, 545 N. Gertruda Ave, Fire Station No. 2 at 2400 Grant Ave., and Wilderness Park at 1102 Camino Real. redondo.org

Long Beach: Free sandbags at all neighborhood fire stations. There will also be bags, and sand bins for filling, at Fire Station Nos. 7, 12, 13 and 14, and at the Public Works Service Yard, 1651 San Francisco Ave. longbeach.gov/fire/station-locations

An earlier version of this story ran online Jan. 16, 2016. Writer Carol Crotta also contributed to this report.

rene.lynch@latimes.com