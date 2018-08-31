8 ideas to steal from the sold-out Sunset Idea House in Beverly Hills

Designer showhouses can be excessive affairs where interior designers craft stunning interiors that don’t feel practical. Rarely do you leave a designer showcase and think, “I can see myself living in this house.” Not so at the Sunset Idea House in Beverly Hills, a recently remodeled 1955 ranch-style house that features furnishings and accessories from Lowe’s, Hayneedle and Lamps Plus. “We wanted to create a design house for the typical homeowner,” says Sunset editor Irene Edwards. “We wanted to show how to create a designer look at mass market prices.”