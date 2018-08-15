Sunset magazine's Idea House is back. Gather tips on indoor-outdoor living at its return in Beverly Hills

Following a four-year hiatus, Sunset magazine is opening its latest Los Angeles-based Idea House on Saturday, a 2,700-square-foot ranch house with an emphasis on indoor-outdoor living.
The Idea House has been missed: It’s adored by design fans and D.I.Y.-ers alike, as it signals the latest in home decor and design trends and provides plenty of garden and outdoor living inspiration.
Working in collaboration with brands such as Western Window Systems, Belgard and Sunbrella along with Los Angeles interior designer Joe Bowcott, Sunset remodeled a modest-sized home (well, “modest” as designer showcases go) with two outdoor living spaces, as well as two master suites with patios that extend outdoors.
Furnishings are an accessible mix for most budgets as vintage items are combined with key pieces from Lowe’s and Lamps Plus.
“This year’s Beverly Hills location is a tribute to timeless Southern California style,” said Irene Edwards, editor in chief of Sunset. “The vision for the Beverly Hills Idea House was to celebrate this iconic destination by emphasizing the ultimate Western dream: seamless indoor-outdoor living.”
Tour the Sunset Idea House
Where: Beverly Hills. Address released with ticket purchase.
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sunday through Sept. 9.
Tickets: $20, online at eventbrite.
ALSO: