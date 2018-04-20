We found plenty of gardening inspiration in this Hunter + Target collab

It’s finally here: British brand Hunter and Target have unveiled an outdoor gear collaboration that features clothing, shoes and more. And it’s selling fast.

And we couldn’t help but think: There’s plenty here for the gardener (and maybe inspiration for Mother’s Day or Father’s Day gifts).

Here are seven items — many available in fun hues such as poppy pink or butter yellow, as well as traditional black and hunter orange — we’re looking forward to trying out in our backyards:

1. Ankle boots

Hunter X Target ankle boots. Target

When it’s time to get dirty, you want ankle boots with a lugged sole that can protect your toes, won’t get too hot in the summer months, hose down when the day is done — and maybe even withstand a run to the local nursery. That’s a tall order. Ankle boots: $35

2. Slides

Hunter x Target slides. Target

Sometimes you just want to make a quick dash to the compost bin. These slides also hose down. Striped slide: $25

3. Mud tray

Hunter x Target boot tray. Target

If you’re in and out of the yard, you’ll want a boot tray to wrangle it all: $20

4. A tote

Hunter x Target tote. Target

There’s always something that needs coralling in the garden, whether it’s weeds or freshly cut flowers or freshly plucked tomatoes. This tote also hoses down. (Are you noticing a trend?) Rubber-handled tote bag: $30

5. Wagon

Hunter X Target wagon. Target

And there’s always something that needs hauling. This also folds flat in case you want to skip the store cart and bring your own. Wagon: $80

6. Sun shade

Target X Hunter sun shade. Target

When it’s really hot and you’re working up a sweat, a wide-brimmed hat just makes you sweat more. This can also work in a pinch to protect delicate plants on a particularly scorching day. Portable sun shade: $60

7. Drink cozie

Hunter X Target drink cozie. Target