12 cool and creative takeaways we found at the WestEdge style showcase

By definition, contemporary design means style that is “of the moment,” representing the kind of trends that end up being used as a shorthand for conjuring flashbacks to a certain time period, think: wood-paneled rec rooms and avocado appliances. Last weekend, modern day lifestyle themes that one day will be studied by set designers looking to tell a story about the late teens of the 21st century were on display at the WestEdge Design Fair held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.
Showcasing more than 175 companies of seemingly every size and stripe, the sixth WestEdge fair may have looked like a colorful collection of luxury furniture, decor and appliances, but it also served up cultural cues to our current relationships with technology, world events, social justice and environmental concerns.
And you thought you were just looking at a rug.
In an era when we are simultaneously embracing technology in all forms for smart home design and appliances — while doing everything we can to create soothing sanctuaries that buffer and shield us from the fray — contemporary design is a study in contrasts. Yes, we want to preheat the oven from our smartphone, but we also want to eat dinner on a table made of sustainable wood by artisans who take pride in their craft.
Both were at WestEdge.
The show celebrated the craftsmanship and handmade appeal of artists and artisans like designer Kelly Lamb, ceramicist Lynne Meade and artists Lisa Donohoe and Brynn Gelbard of Los Angeles-based Londubh, while at the same time reveling in dramatically conceived booths like the one from JennAir that was as much a contemporary art installation as a product showcase.
The Shade Store, one of the large companies there, introduced its latest Roman shade and drapery collaboration with designer Nate Berkus. Among the emerging companies on hand was Del Mar, Calif.-based Ibbq, showing off its Social Grilling table, an outdoor dining table with gas grill inset, and the Personal Space to-the-trade showroom in Manhattan Beach, which debuted the latest additions to its lines.
Here are 12 designs we thought captured both the spirit of the show and the style zeitgeist:
Flip on the light
One-of-a-kind lamps designed with industrial hardware, handmade ceramics and patchwork shades debuted from Mokelumne Hill, Calif.-based Imaginary Lamp Empire, starting at $625. imaginarylampempire.com
They said there wouldn’t be math
Los Angeles-based Parts + Assembly sells a collection of modular geometric pieces in natural wood or mirrored or metallic finishes that clip together to create a customized design or can be purchased in combinations like the Cody ($1,000) styled by designer-owner Fanae Aaron. partsandassembly.com
Vintage-inspired pottery
Powdery pastel pottery with a vintage-inspired vibe ($18-$65) designed by Heather McCalla at San Diego-based tinybadger.com.
Life in 2-D
Premier faucet company Franz Viegener showcased the Edge faucet ($1,350), an ultra-modern, visual equivalent of a die-cut piece of steel, which was one of several products at the WestEdge show to earn a Best of Category commendation from CA Home + Design. franzviegener.us
Wash your hands
Botanically scented, hand-poured soaps called Erode Summits by Umé Studio (from $55) are designed to be swiped with a wet hand or cloth and beg to be touched; available at ume-studio.com.
You’re soaking in it
Custom, wooden soaking tub from former boat builder and award-winning staircase designer Nathie Katzoff of Seattle-based, NK Woodworking. nkwoodworking.com
Night lights
The WestEdge outdoor lounge area was lighted at night courtesy of French company Les Jardins’ new solar lighting division, which will launch retail Nov. 1. Blade Solar Lantern in teak with Duratek finish, $500, lesjardins.solar
Case workers
Lloyd Drinks Cabinet inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright in oiled walnut and hand-polished brass from Los Angeles-based Foreman Brothers, $5,200, foremanbrothersdesign.com
Prints charming
Los Angeles-based interior designers Jen Dallas and Perry Helderman debuted Maple Jude & Co., a charming new line of printed organic textiles and matching ceramic tiles, prices available upon request at maplejude.com.
Luxury afoot
Luxury carpet company Woven Concepts debuted its customizable UnTitled Collection designed by Jaime Derringer, the founder of influential style blog Design Milk, who created a line of carpets inspired by the idea of coloring outside the lines. An 8-foot by 10-foot rug starts at $7,840. wovenconcepts.com
Black magic
Inspired by black volcanic glass, JennAir’s new column refrigerators are designed with obsidian interiors dramatically lighted from within that boast triple-sensor climate controls and smart-home integration, the 24-inch starts at $6,199. At WestEdge, consumers also got a glimpse of Cuts by JennAir, an industry exclusive collection of custom leather panels designed to adorn refrigerator doors. Want a fridge that dresses as well as you do? Reserve panels, starting at $4,000 online at boundbynothing.jennair.com.