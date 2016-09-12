For the record

Catherine Novelli: In a Q&A published in Section A on Sept. 12, Catherine A. Novelli, U.S. undersecretary for economic growth, energy and the environment, stated that about half the fishing stocks in the United States were at the point of collapse from overfishing. After publication of the interview, Novelli corrected the statis-tic to accurately reflect that 16% of the fish stocks in the United States are overfished.

Your Scene: In the Sept. 11 Travel section, the photograph published in Your Scene and credited to reader Jami Kae was not the one she submitted. The published photograph was by Tracy Le Blanc / EyeEm / Getty Images. Kae’s photograph will be published in the Sept. 18 Travel section.

Art exhibition: An entry in the art highlights of the Fall Arts Preview in the Sept. 11 Arts & Books section said the Getty Center exhibition “The Shimmer of Gold: Giovanni di Paolo in Renaissance Siena” will open Oct. 2. The exhibition will open Oct. 11.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact Deirdre Edgar, readers’ representative, by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000, by fax at (213) 237-3535 or by mail at 202 W. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.