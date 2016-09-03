“Queen of Katwe”: In the fall movie preview in the Calendar section elsewhere in this edition, a photo caption and listing refer to the film “Queen of Katwe” as “The Queen of Katwe.” The error was discovered after the section had been published.

Wilshire Grand spire: In the Sept. 3 California section, the caption for a photo of a worker on the Wilshire Grand project said that the spire at the top of the downtown L.A. tower was 278 feet long. The spire is 295 feet long.

