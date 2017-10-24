The World Series is here. Follow our full coverage as the Dodgers face off with the Astros

In their first appearance since 1988, the Dodgers take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Dodger Stadium. Three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw will take on one-time Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel.
Follow along for all the pre-game action and live updates during the game from Times reporters Bill Plaschke, Dylan Hernandez, Bill Shaikin and Andy McCullough.
