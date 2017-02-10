Calendar letters: Going gaga over Lady Gaga's Super Bowl performance

Gaga for halftime show
Regarding “Bold Without Bite” [Feb. 6]. After more than two weeks of being constantly bitten by political venom, it was refreshing to be entertained and inspired by the extremely talented Lady Gaga at the Super Bowl on Feb. 5 in Houston. Her opening message of patriotism and inclusiveness was every bit as bold and powerful as the recent anti-Trump protests precisely because it didn’t seek to sting her audience. Her athleticism, dancing and vocals (she did not lip sync!) were a feast to the senses. It all added up to one of the most amazing Super Bowl halftime shows I have ever witnessed. It was truly bold, with a tasteful dose of political bite.
Denice Avila
Camarillo
The problem is that we’re so expecting something controversial that when we’re treated to a performance, costumes and acrobatics that are way over the top, we simply say, “Eh. So what else is new?” Sad.
Ruth Kramer Ziony
Los Feliz
Lady Gaga’s stunning musical talents (like no other female pop artist I can think of at the moment) had audiences of many stripes rockin’ right along with her. In this polarized country, it was a breath of fresh air and very much needed to see such an artist simply entertain. The critics should get over themselves.
Sylvia Lewis
Thousand Oaks
That Lady Gaga’s 12-minute halftime performance was devoid of any message was fine by me. I can rant, post or tweet about social or political injustices the other 1,428 minutes of the day.
Hugh K. Malay
Oxnard
He’s not buying stars’ opinions
I am struggling to figure out why entertainers would have any better perception than the rest of us about the future of the United States. Screen idols, if you can call them that, seem to think their opinions matter to the masses. They do not.
Jay Dahl
Parker, Colo.
‘Bitter Game’ of privilege
Regarding: “In Stark Contrast to White Privilege” [Jan. 31]. Charles McNulty’s review of “The Bitter Game” is spot on, as we privileged white folks often refuse to acknowledge that even before the game starts, we are ahead. I appreciate his courageous insights.
Rick Edelstein
Los Angeles
Long overdue nod for actress
Anyone familiar with Isabelle Huppert’s body of work can attest to her fearlessness [“Both ‘Elle’ and Isabelle Take Charge,” Feb. 2]. Her role in Michael Haneke’s “Time of the Wolf” as a mother protecting her family during the end of the world is proof enough. Her first Oscar nomination for “Elle” is well deserved and long overdue.
Philip DiGiacomo
Pacific Palisades
Who’ll win this smackdown?
Regarding “Trump vs. Arnold, Again” [Feb. 3]. In all of creation, there is nothing — not even the Goodyear blimp — so inflated as Donald Trump’s ego.
Ron Streicher
Pasadena
::
Before his inauguration, it was suggested that Trump divest himself of all businesses to avoid conflicts of interest. He remains an executive producer of “The Apprentice.” Higher ratings would create higher advertising profits, so his effort to raise the ratings are definitely a conflict of interest.
Richard C. Armendariz
Huntington Beach
A Pooh fan from way back
What an awesome article about these beloved Winnie the Pooh characters [“Make Your Own House at Pooh Corner,” Feb. 5]. I hope everyone loved reading your article as much as I did. It brought tears to my eyes, remembering my childhood reading these stories to my niece and nephew. I cut your article out and mailed it to my niece, who now has children of her own. I learned a lot about what inspired A.A. Milne’s books.
Janet Boydstun
Newport Coast
It’s Manhattan for the win here
Regarding “‘La La’ Love Can’t Hide N.Y. Devotion” [Feb. 5]: When I moved here in 1968, I thought L.A.was the greatest. The sunshine, the easy parking. But there’s not much interesting to film in L.A. In Manhattan, the buildings, the streets, the rivers all make exciting backdrops for any story.
My test has always been if I rode down Santa Monica Boulevard and began admiring the architecture, that’s when I knew it was time for me to go back to New York for a culture fix.
Howard Albrecht
Sherman Oaks