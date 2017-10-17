The Dodgers take on the Chicago Cubs in Wrigley Field today as they try to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven NLCS. First pitch is schedule for 6 p.m. PT.
Join Times reporters Dylan Hernandez, Bill Plaschke, Bill Shaikin and Andy McCullough as we provide you with live updates throughout the game.
These three firefighters are thrilled to see the Dodgers in Wrigley Field
|Hailey Branson-Potts
The three Southern California firemen had been hoping for Chicago.
The National League Championship Series between the Dodgers and the Cubs is a rematch, sure. The Cubs beat out the Dodgers in the same series last year and went on to be the World Series champions.
But it's also a chance to see a game at a historic ballpark, said Brandon Hill, a 36-year-old fireman from Redondo Beach who was attending Game 3 on Tuesday with his two firefighter buddies. All three were dressed in Dodger blue.
"It's Wrigley Field," Hill said. "It's been around forever."
A blue Dodgers flag, as well as a City of Los Angeles and State of California flags, flew beside the red marquee that welcomes baseball fans to Wrigley Field.
On Tuesday, the guest banners were getting a mixed reaction from Cubs fans, some of whom saw them and started swearing.
With the Cubs as the reigning world champions, blue "W" flags -- for Cubs Win -- are ubiquitous on streets leading up to the 103-year-old ballpark. An apartment nearby still had "2016" chalked on its window to celebrate last year's championship.
Hill's friend Ian Soriano, from Venice, said he was thrilled to see a Dodgers and Cubs series, especially after last year.
"We've almost got a little bit of a rivalry now," he said.
"But there's a lot of L.A. love," Hill said.