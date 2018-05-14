Let the Avengers save the world, Cress Williams is happy for Black Lightning to save his neighborhood

"Historically, African American content has been few and far between, so when ground is broken, it's like this show has to be everything!," said Williams. "It has to tell everything. But to have a 'Luke Cage,' and to have 'Black Panther' and 'Black Lightning' — with our show we're allowed to be who we are and just tell that story and trust that other stories are being told elsewhere. It's pretty cool. We get to stay concentrated on a neighborhood, on a family and on what's going on in society and how it's affecting that neighborhood. We're not fighting aliens. At least I hope we don't fight them soon."