Michael C. Hall returns to the stage and screen with ‘Thom Pain’ and Netflix’s ‘Safe’

After “Dexter” ended, Hall returned to the theater, starring on Broadway in Will Eno's “Realistic Jones,” for which he won a Drama Desk award for ensemble performance, along with Tracy Letts, Marisa Tomei and Toni Collette. Then he tackled the lead role of the cross-dressing glam rock musician in “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” and then starred in New York and London in David Bowie's “Lazarus,” earning a Drama Desk nomination for lead actor. Hall says he listened to Bowie constantly while preparing for “Hedwig,” which, he jokes, made that show a “glamorous, well-produced audition for ‘Lazarus.’” He'll even defend Bowie's more mainstream 1980s songs. “I became a Bowie fan during junior high, which was his ‘Let's Dance’ phase. A lot of people poo-poo that album but I think those songs are incredible.”