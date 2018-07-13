Hashtag Highlights: Emmy nom reactions, 'Downton Abbey' movie

Keeping up with all the social media this week in the world of entertainment? Or is it too many tweets, too little time? Not to worry, we’ve got you covered. Our new column, Hashtag Highlights, showcases five stories that generated major buzz.

And the Emmys race is on!

As the 2018 Emmy nominations were announced Thursday, stars showed their gratitude for the extra accomplishment on their resumes. It was a big day in particular for “Killing Eve” star Sandra Oh; the actress made Hollywood history as the first person of Asian descent to be nominated for lead actress in a drama. Her reaction shot on Twitter says it all.

Welcome back to Downton

Get ready to see the Crawley family on the big screen. The original cast of the Emmy-winning series, which wrapped in 2015, is reuniting for a movie. Michelle Dockery (a.k.a. Lady Mary) confirmed the news on Instagram, adding that production will begin this summer.

Bieber ’s ready to say ‘I do’

Justin Bieber became engaged this week, breaking Belieber hearts everywhere. After a wave of reports that he proposed to 21-year-old model Hailey Baldwin, he confirmed the rumors Monday with a declaration of love, saying, “My heart is so completely and fully yours.”

Mama Cardi

Cardi B and Offset have welcomed a baby girl, named Kulture Kiari Cephus. The Grammy-winning artist shared the news Tuesday on Instagram, racking up 6.5 million likes in three days.

Arya’s goodbye

Maisie Williams , better known as Arya Stark, wrapped her final scene of “Game of Thrones” this week. Sharing a mysterious picture of bloody sneakers — a hint at a very bloody finale, perhaps? — she commented on the joy she’s had working on the show since she was a young teen.

