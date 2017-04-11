Alabama guitarist has Parkinson's, will 'take a break' from band

Jeff Cook, guitarist and fiddle player for Alabama, has Parkinson's and will be taking a break from the award-winning country-rock band, he announced Tuesday.

The disease, which affects coordination and balance and causes tremors, "is making it extremely frustrating to try to play guitar, fiddle or sing," Cook said, reading a statement aloud on video to the Tennessean with his cousins and band mates Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen at his side.

The band tweeted a picture and a link to the story, telling friends and fans, "We wanted you to be among the first to know."

The 67-year-old lead guitarist told Owen and Gentry immediately after he was diagnosed four years ago, but beyond that had "tried not to burden anyone else with the details" of his condition, he said.

"I do not want the music to stop nor the party to end, and that won't change no matter what," Cook said. "Let me say I'm not calling it quits, but sometimes our bodies dictate what we have to do, and mine is telling me it's time to take a break and heal."

Owen told the Tennessean that in recent years, some people had speculated that Cook's behavior was due to substance abuse.

“That’s the part that hurts so bad, for people to think that he’s intoxicated or something,” said the lead vocalist. “He’s not, and me and Teddy wanted to say a lot of things to these people."

Cook will stop touring effective April 29 and has given his blessing to his cousins to keep the group going, with other musicians covering his parts, the paper said.

"He wants us to go on," Owen said. "We want the music to go on. I'm going to be very honest. I don't know if I have the fire. The only way I do, is knowing that Jeff is totally, ‘Go get it.'"