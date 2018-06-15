Hashtag Highlights: 'Wonder Woman 2' teased, 'Degrassi' cast reunited

Keeping up with all the social media this week in the world of entertainment? Or is it too many tweets, too little time? No worries, we’ve got you covered. Our new column Hashtag Highlights, each week will pick five stories that generated major buzz.

The plot thickens for “Wonder Woman 2.”

Director Patty Jenkins dropped a major tease for the upcoming superhero sequel. On Wednesday, she tweeted the first set photo showing Chris Pine as Steve Trevor. [The actor was believed to have perished in the first film.] Star Gal Gadot, who portrays the titular heroine, also shared a photo of Diana Prince staring at TV programming from the ’80s.

Degrassi Panthers, reunited

Welcome back, Jimmy! Drake reunited the cast of “Degrassi” for his “I’m Upset” music video, with 3.6 million views and counting on YouTube since it dropped Wednesday. Long before he became a hip-hop sensation, Drake (then known by his birth name Aubrey Graham) portrayed Jimmy Brooks on the teen drama series. The video sees the return of “Degrassi’s” Nina Dobrev, Stacey Farber and Shane Kippel, plus guest stars Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith as Jay and Silent Bob, and more. [Warning: The video below contains profanity.]

Justice is served, but first, let’s take a selfie?

Kim Kardashian West finally met Alice Marie Johnson, the 63-year-old woman whom she helped free after 21 years in prison. To celebrate the moment, West introduced Johnson to Snapchat — it was founded 15 years into Johnson’s jail time.

Awkward Twitter beef of the week

Neil Patrick Harris was live-tweeting the Tony Awards on Sunday when he teased a woman shown backstage. Apparently, he didn’t know it was Golden Globe-winning actress Rachel Bloom of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.” As it happens, Bloom’s husband, Dan Gregor, wrote for Harris’ show “How I Met Your Mother.” Bloom called him out, and the abashed Harris apologized.

The Rock proves he's ready for Father’s Day

As the day of the dads nears this Sunday, actor Dwayne Johnson scored major points with partner Lauren Hashian. In an Instagram post liked more than 5.6 million times, he’s shown feeding his girlfriend as she feeds their newborn daughter, Tia. Now that’s how to earn a good Father’s Day.

