Books: Don Winslow, Teju Cole and a treat for Fathers Day

Big news as I’m writing this: Amazon purchased Whole Foods. Our business team is covering it here, if you’d like to read more. I’m Carolyn Kellogg, our books editor, with links to some of our stories this week.

THE BIG STORY

Don Winslow, author of “The Cartel” and other insightful thrillers about the U.S.-Mexico drug war, turns his attention to New York cops in his latest, “The Force.” Our reviewer Jim Ruland writes that while the book plays on stereotypes, it’s actually sneakily subversive.

Don Bartletti / Los Angeles Times Don Winslow Don Winslow (Don Bartletti / Los Angeles Times)

VISIONARY

Teju Cole, whose fiction has been compared to W.G. Sebald’s, is also a fine photographer. In “Blind Spot,” he pairs photographs from his travels around the world with short snippets of text. But it’s far from a travelogue, writes Colin Dickey in our review; it’s something much more quiet and rich.

Teju Cole From Teju Cole's book, "Blind Spot." From Teju Cole's book, "Blind Spot." (Teju Cole)

POET LAUREATE

“I have this idea that this forum of the laureateship might open up inroads to different, quieter kinds of conversations than I’m used to having,” Tracy K. Smith told me about her appointment as the new U.S. Poet Laureate, announced Wednesday. Smith, who won the Pulitzer Prize in 2012 for her collection “Life on Mars,” talks about where she’s been and what’s next.

Shawn Miller / Library of Congress Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith. Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith. (Shawn Miller / Library of Congress)

FATHERS WHO WRITE

For Fathers Day, we’ve got a quick survey of famous fathers who are writers who raised kids who grew up to be writers too. Read about these nine fathers and their writer offspring and all their work.

Joe Hill / Instagram Stephen King and Joe Hill, one of his author sons. Stephen King and Joe Hill, one of his author sons. (Joe Hill / Instagram)

BESTSELLERS

Debuting at No. 1 on our fiction bestseller list this week is John Grisham with “Camino Island.” We know Grisham for his legal thrillers, but he leaves the law behind for thieves who steal F. Scott Fitzgerald manuscripts from Princeton, the FBI agents pursuing them, a bookstore owner on a sleepy Florida island and a young novelist with writer’s block. Two words: beach read.

Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times John Grisham John Grisham (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

MORE STORIES

Joy Press raves about Catherine Lacey’s new, slightly strange novel, “The Answers,” which, among other things, dissects an unspoken male fantasy about the roles of women.

Kate Tuttle reviews the twofold true crime story “The Fact of a Body” by Alexandria Marzano-Lesnevich, which follows tales of sexual abuse and a murder.

Mark Athitakis reviews “The Last Kid Left” by Rosecrans Baldwin, a novel of small-town teens caught up in a mainstream media firestorm after a death and a social media debacle.

Agatha French talks to Margaret Atwood, who will be receiving a lifetime achievement award from PEN Center USA this fall.

Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times Margaret Atwood at the L.A. Times Festival of Books in April. Margaret Atwood at the L.A. Times Festival of Books in April. (Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times)

Thanks for reading!

CAPTION Bea and Leah Koch opwned The Ripped Bodice in Culver City to share their love of romance books. Bea and Leah Koch opwned The Ripped Bodice in Culver City to share their love of romance books. CAPTION Bea and Leah Koch opwned The Ripped Bodice in Culver City to share their love of romance books. Bea and Leah Koch opwned The Ripped Bodice in Culver City to share their love of romance books. CAPTION Reuben Martinez, whose barbershop became Libreria Martinez Books and Art Gallery, has received the L.A. Times Festival of Books 2016 Innovator award. Reuben Martinez, whose barbershop became Libreria Martinez Books and Art Gallery, has received the L.A. Times Festival of Books 2016 Innovator award. CAPTION In cafes and bars, skate shops and co-working spaces, books are popping up everywhere in Los Angeles — and as more than just decor. In cafes and bars, skate shops and co-working spaces, books are popping up everywhere in Los Angeles — and as more than just decor. CAPTION Jade Chang's debut novel, "The Wangs Vs. The World," hit bestseller lists last fall. We catch up with the Angeleno to find out how her life has changed. Jade Chang's debut novel, "The Wangs Vs. The World," hit bestseller lists last fall. We catch up with the Angeleno to find out how her life has changed. CAPTION Deyan Audio Services brings audiobooks to life in the Valley with help of ace actors, narrators. Deyan Audio Services brings audiobooks to life in the Valley with help of ace actors, narrators.

carolyn.kellogg@latimes.com

@paperhaus