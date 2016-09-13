Astronaut Scott Kelly has a memoir — and a movie — on the way

Astronaut Scott Kelly's memoir won't be published for more than a year, but the movie rights have already been snapped up by producers Amy Pascal and Elizabeth Cantillon, reports the Hollywood Reporter.

Sony Pictures has obtained the rights to Kelly's "Endurance: My Year in Space and Our Journey to Mars," co-written with Margaret Lazarus Dean, which is scheduled to be published Nov. 7, 2017, by Alfred A. Knopf.

Kelly's autobiography will chronicle his time aboard the International Space Station, where he spent 340 consecutive days along with Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Kornienko. The two returned from their almost year-long mission in March.

Kelly will be an executive producer for the film, along with his identical twin brother, Mark Kelly, a retired astronaut who is now an author and gun control activist. Mark Kelly's wife is Gabrielle Giffords, the former Arizona congresswoman who was the victim of a near-fatal shooting.

Giffords and the memoir’s co-author, Dean, were named as consultants for the movie.

Scott Kelly has spent more time in space than any other American astronaut. His long stay in the International Space Station was part of a medical experiment designed to study the effects of space travel on humans; his twin remained on Earth during Scott's mission and served as a control subject.

In an excerpt from Kelly's memoir provided by Knopf in April, he wrote, "During my time in orbit, I lost bone mass, my muscles atrophied, and my blood redistributed itself in my body, which strained my heart. Every day, I was exposed to ten times the radiation of a person on Earth, which will increase my risk of a fatal cancer for the rest of my life. Not to mention the psychological stress, which is harder to quantify and perhaps as damaging.”