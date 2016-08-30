Guy Pearce and Carice van Houten welcome a baby boy, say they plan to 'keep him'

Guy Pearce and Carice van Houten are now parents, The Times has confirmed — and their first-time baby announcement is equal parts cute and quirky.

“A cute little package arrived and told us his name's Monte Pearce,” the “Memento” actor tweeted Monday. “We think we're gonna keep him. Placenta smoothie anyone?”

Aww! And, um, eww …

“Both Carice and Monte are doing very well,” said a rep for Van Houten, the Dutch actress who plays Melisandre on “Game of Thrones. The baby was born last week, though they’re keeping the exact birth date “L.A. Confidential” for now.

Cute fact: When the couple announced in March that they were expecting a child, they were already anticipating some “shadowbaby” jokes. “GoT” fans will understand why.

Aussie actor Pearce, 48, and Van Houten, who turns 40 next week, worked together on the Western thriller "Brimstone,” which will premiere next month at the Venice Film Festival.

They sparked relationship rumors early this year when were photographed grocery shopping together in Los Angeles, E! News reported. In January 2015, Pearce split from Kate Mestitz, his high school sweetheart, following 18 years of marriage. That couple announced their divorce last October.

