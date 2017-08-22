Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Salvation' on CBS

SERIES

Jay Leno's Garage Jay goes off-roading with comedian Alonzo Bodden, then meets legendary newsman Ted Koppel. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

MasterChef In a new double episode, each of the home cooks are given a bag of crawfish that they must cook in a manner to extract the maximum amount of meat. They must also work together on a chicken-and-potato team challenge. Christina Tosi, Aaron Sanchez and host Gordon Ramsay judge their dishes. 8 p.m. Fox

Worst Cooks in America Anne Burrell and Rachael Ray return to lead a culinary boot camp for cooking-challenged celebrities. This season’s contestants are: Nora Dunn, Erik Estrada, Carson Kressley, Carmen Electra, Melissa Peterman, Vivica A. Fox, Sean Lowe and Perez Hilton. In the opener of tonight’s two-episode premiere, the cooks must try to make a dish inspired by food they’ve posted on their social media profiles. 8 and 9 p.m. Food Network

Swedish Dicks A porn actress asks the guys (Peter Stormare, Johan Glans) to find her stalker. 8 p.m. POP

CAPTION Lin-Manuel Miranda joins the "Hamilton" cast onstage after their first show at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. (Ken Kwok / Los Angeles Times) Lin-Manuel Miranda joins the "Hamilton" cast onstage after their first show at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. (Ken Kwok / Los Angeles Times) CAPTION Lin-Manuel Miranda joins the "Hamilton" cast onstage after their first show at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. (Ken Kwok / Los Angeles Times) Lin-Manuel Miranda joins the "Hamilton" cast onstage after their first show at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. (Ken Kwok / Los Angeles Times) CAPTION Behind the scenes of the landmark musical's arrival at the Hollywood Pantages on move-in day. Read full "Hamilton" coverage>> Behind the scenes of the landmark musical's arrival at the Hollywood Pantages on move-in day. Read full "Hamilton" coverage>> CAPTION Kenneth Turan reviews "Wind River," directed by Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Kenneth Turan reviews "Wind River," directed by Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Justin Chang reviews "Columbus," directed by Kogonada and starring John Cho and Haley Lu Richardson. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "Columbus," directed by Kogonada and starring John Cho and Haley Lu Richardson. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION "Step" tells the inspirational story of Baltimore teens’ triumph against the odds. "Step" tells the inspirational story of Baltimore teens’ triumph against the odds.

Salvation Grace (Jennifer Finnigan) becomes the target of an assassin, while Darius and Liam (Santiago Cabrera, Charlie Rowe) seek assistance in their plans to save mankind. Ian Anthony Dale, Jacqueline Byers and Rachel Drance also star. 9 p.m. CBS

Wahlburgers Paul discovers a meatless patty that he wants to put on the menu, but it must pass Mark’s ultimate taste test. Also, Donnie asks Danny Wood to help him convince the rest of the New Kids to showcase Wahlburgers gear on their upcoming tour in the first of two new episodes of the unscripted series. 9 and 9:30 p.m. A&E

Suits Harvey (Gabriel Macht) is stunned to learn the scope of Alex’s (Dule Hill) involvement with the prison case, while Mike (Patrick J. Adams) tries to keep it alive. Sarah Rafferty, Ray Proscia and Rick Hoffman also star in a new episode of the legal drama. 9 p.m. USA

Marlon Marlon (Marlon Wayans) struggles to come to terms with Marley (Notim Taylor) bringing home a boy for the first time in the first of two new episodes of the family comedy. 9 and 9:30 p.m. NBC

The Sinner As Cora (Jessica Biel) slowly begins to trust Ambrose (Bill Pullman), she agrees to let him try to help her recover some of the memories that are buried deep in her subconscious in this new episode. 10 p.m. USA

SPECIALS

The Farthest: Voyager in Space The 40th anniversary of NASA’s launch of the Voyager missions is marked by this new special recalling Voyager 1’s missions to photograph Saturn and Jupiter and Voyager 2’s itinerary, which included Uranus and Neptune. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Louise Penny. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Marcela Valladolid. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Performance from Broadway's “Come From Away.” (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Charo; Marissa Hermer; Tamera Mowry (“Daytime Divas”); Sugar Ray Leonard. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kate McKinnon; Uzo Aduba; the winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Bryan Stevenson and Andra Day. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Kathy Bates; chef Aquiles Chavez; Jeff Caldwell. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC