Tuesday's TV highlights: 'The Great American Read' on PBS

Ed Stockly
By
Sep 10, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Author George R.R. Martin ("Game of Thrones") is one of the featured writers in "The Great American Read" on PBS. (PBS)

SERIES

Carter Sam and Harley (Sydney Tamiia Poitier, Jerry O’Connell) are forced to take cover in the police precinct in this new episode. Kristian Bruun also stars. 7 p.m. WGN America

America’s Got Talent Semifinalists perform. 8 p.m. NBC

The Great American Read Meredith Vieira returns to host the first of eight installments exploring books named in an online poll of readers. The highest ranked novel will be revealed in a grand finale on Oct. 23. Titles in contention include “Don Quixote” by Miguel de Cervantes, and “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

The Outpost Talon, Janzo and Garret’s (Jessica Green, Anand Desai-Barochia, Jake Stormoen) mutual quest to find the Book of Names forces them into forbidden territory where dangers lurk in every direction. Imogen Waterhouse also stars. 9 p.m. KTLA

Chopped Four chefs with personal connections to Cuba are treated to ingredient baskets filled with a variety of Cuban foods in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network

Frontline This new episode of the documentary series visits Dayton, Ohio, a once-thriving city in America’s Upper Midwestern “rust belt,” where more than one-third of its residents now live at or near the poverty level. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Wrecked Owen, Danny, Steve (Zach Cregger, Brian Sacca, Rhys Darby) and the rest of the survivors prepare for the dreaded Hunt Day. 10 p.m. TBS

The Purge Jane (Amanda Warren) pauses over the morality of Purge as the hours count down to the consequence-free descent into anarchy. Gabriel Chavarria, Lee Tergesen and Jessica Garza also star. 10 p.m. USA

SPECIALS

9/11: Escape From the Towers This new two-hour documentary features interviews with survivors who all were on a single floor of either the north or the south tower on that tragic day in 2001. 9 p.m. History

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Neil deGrasse Tyson. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Meredith Vieira. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Miss America 2019; Jean Smart. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Cast members of “9-1-1”; author Linda Smith; Merle Dandridge and Deborah Joy Winans (“Greenleaf”); Dr. Andrwe Ordon (“The Doctors”); Liz Habib. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today 9/11 heroes run; Edie Falco. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Chris Harrison (“Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”); the new Miss America; Plain White T’s perform. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Emma Thompson; George Papadopoulos. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Rob Shuter, NaughtyGossip.com. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Doctors Sex at work; anti-depressants; periods and anemia; workouts; coupons; traveling with jewelry. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

The Talk Jamie Lee Curtis; entertainment host Jesse Palmer. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve A homeless man saves another man’s life; judge Marilyn Milian (“The People’s Court”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Ethan Hawke and Ben Dickey (“Blaze”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil The interview with former model Tara Lambert, who was convicted in a murder-for-hire plot, continues. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Heidi Klum (“America’s Got Talent”); Olivia Munn (“The Predator”); Melissa Etheridge performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Matthew McConaughey; Norm Macdonald; Future performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Neil deGrasse Tyson; Michael Rapaport. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Keegan-Michael Key; animal expert Dave Salmoni. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Joe Manganiello; Jennifer Love Hewitt; Why Don’t We. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Anna Kendrick; Natasha Rothwell. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Taissa Farmiga; Wildermiss performs; Justin Willman. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Baseball The Dodgers visit the Cincinnati Reds, 3:30 p.m. SNLA; the Angels host the Rangers, 7 p.m. FSN

Soccer International Friendly: U.S. versus Mexico. From Nashville, Tenn. 5:30 p.m. ESPN

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

