Tuesday's TV highlights: 'The Great American Read' on PBS

SERIES
Carter Sam and Harley (Sydney Tamiia Poitier, Jerry O’Connell) are forced to take cover in the police precinct in this new episode. Kristian Bruun also stars. 7 p.m. WGN America
America’s Got Talent Semifinalists perform. 8 p.m. NBC
The Great American Read Meredith Vieira returns to host the first of eight installments exploring books named in an online poll of readers. The highest ranked novel will be revealed in a grand finale on Oct. 23. Titles in contention include “Don Quixote” by Miguel de Cervantes, and “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
The Outpost Talon, Janzo and Garret’s (Jessica Green, Anand Desai-Barochia, Jake Stormoen) mutual quest to find the Book of Names forces them into forbidden territory where dangers lurk in every direction. Imogen Waterhouse also stars. 9 p.m. KTLA
Chopped Four chefs with personal connections to Cuba are treated to ingredient baskets filled with a variety of Cuban foods in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network
Frontline This new episode of the documentary series visits Dayton, Ohio, a once-thriving city in America’s Upper Midwestern “rust belt,” where more than one-third of its residents now live at or near the poverty level. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Wrecked Owen, Danny, Steve (Zach Cregger, Brian Sacca, Rhys Darby) and the rest of the survivors prepare for the dreaded Hunt Day. 10 p.m. TBS
The Purge Jane (Amanda Warren) pauses over the morality of Purge as the hours count down to the consequence-free descent into anarchy. Gabriel Chavarria, Lee Tergesen and Jessica Garza also star. 10 p.m. USA
SPECIALS
9/11: Escape From the Towers This new two-hour documentary features interviews with survivors who all were on a single floor of either the north or the south tower on that tragic day in 2001. 9 p.m. History
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Neil deGrasse Tyson. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Meredith Vieira. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Miss America 2019; Jean Smart. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Cast members of “9-1-1”; author Linda Smith; Merle Dandridge and Deborah Joy Winans (“Greenleaf”); Dr. Andrwe Ordon (“The Doctors”); Liz Habib. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today 9/11 heroes run; Edie Falco. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Chris Harrison (“Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”); the new Miss America; Plain White T’s perform. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Emma Thompson; George Papadopoulos. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Rob Shuter, NaughtyGossip.com. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors Sex at work; anti-depressants; periods and anemia; workouts; coupons; traveling with jewelry. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Jamie Lee Curtis; entertainment host Jesse Palmer. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve A homeless man saves another man’s life; judge Marilyn Milian (“The People’s Court”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Ethan Hawke and Ben Dickey (“Blaze”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil The interview with former model Tara Lambert, who was convicted in a murder-for-hire plot, continues. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Heidi Klum (“America’s Got Talent”); Olivia Munn (“The Predator”); Melissa Etheridge performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Matthew McConaughey; Norm Macdonald; Future performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Neil deGrasse Tyson; Michael Rapaport. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Keegan-Michael Key; animal expert Dave Salmoni. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Joe Manganiello; Jennifer Love Hewitt; Why Don’t We. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Anna Kendrick; Natasha Rothwell. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Taissa Farmiga; Wildermiss performs; Justin Willman. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Baseball The Dodgers visit the Cincinnati Reds, 3:30 p.m. SNLA; the Angels host the Rangers, 7 p.m. FSN
Soccer International Friendly: U.S. versus Mexico. From Nashville, Tenn. 5:30 p.m. ESPN
