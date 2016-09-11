Monday's TV Highlights: 'Dancing With the Stars' on ABC

SERIES

Dancing With the Stars The ballroom opens a bit early for the new season (to make room for the Los Angeles Rams). Celebrity contestants include Olympians Ryan Lochte and Laurie Hernandez; TV comedy veterans Maureen McCormick and Marilu Henner; music’s Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Jana Kramer and Vanilla Ice; former Texas Gov. Rick Perry; NFL veteran Calvin Johnson; and auto racing’s James Hinchcliffe. Len Goodman, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli return as the judges with hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. 5 p.m. ABC

American Ninja Warrior The winner is determined the contest’s season finale. 8 p.m. NBC

So You Think You Can Dance The last four young dancers compete for the championship in the season finale. With judges Paula Abdul, Jason Derulo, Nigel Lythgoe and Maddie Ziegler. Cat Deeley is the host. 8 p.m. Fox

Cake Wars As four bakers compete to have their cake creations featured at a party honoring the iconic animated TV series “The Powerpuff Girls.” Voice actors Amanda Leighton, Kristen Li and Natalie Palamides serve as guest judges. 9 p.m. Food

Running Wild With Bear Grylls Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch joins Grylls in Corsica this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC

POV The struggles of two young African American men determined to stay on course educationally, despite the challenges they face on Chicago’s South Side, are traced in director Tod Lender’s documentary “All the Difference,” inspired by Wes Moore’s autobiography. 10 p.m. KOCE

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning National Museum of African American History and Culture. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Patrick Dempsey; Shailene Woodley; Harry Connick Jr.; Dr. Phil McGraw; Dr. Mehmet Oz; Zachary Quinto; New York Fashion Week; Aaron Neville. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Tim Meadows (“Son of Zorn”); the cast of “The Real”; Dr. Mehmet Oz/ (“Dr. Oz Show”); Stephen Marley performs; Maddie Ziegler (“So You Think You Can Dance”); LA Rams Cheerleaders. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly Patrick Dempsey (“Bridget Jones’s Baby”); Sophia Loren; Chris Harrison. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Dr. Phil McGraw; Harry Connick Jr. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (Season Premiere) Jessica Alba. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Doctors (Season Premiere) (N) 11 a.m. KCAL

The Talk (Season Premiere) Ellen K. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show (Season Premiere) Women who have lost their children to violence. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Steve Harvey Mel B (“America’s Got Talent”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Real (Season Premiere) (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil (Season Premiere) An interview with 29-year-old Burke Ramsey, brother of murder victim JonBenét Ramsey. (Part 1 of 3) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ryan Lochte and Cheryl Burke (“Dancing With the Stars”); a viral video star; Céline Dion performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Timothy Olyphant; Nicole Byer. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

Tavis Smiley (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Renée Zellweger; Shaquille O’Neal; Eric Church performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Phil McGraw; Alan Cumming; Hamilton Leithauser; Rostam. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live (Season Premiere) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Actress Meg Ryan; actor Adam Scott; Brian Fallon performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Victoria Beckham; Jussie Smollett; Colson Whitehead; Matt Garstka performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

NFL Football A Monday Night Football double-header opens with the Steelers visiting Washington, 3:55 p.m. ESPN. That’s followed by the game we’ve been waiting for, the Los Angeles Rams visit San Francisco 49ers. 7:15 p.m. ABC and ESPN

