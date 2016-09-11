Monday's TV Highlights: 'Dancing With the Stars' on ABC

SERIES
Dancing With the Stars The ballroom opens a bit early for the new season (to make room for the Los Angeles Rams). Celebrity contestants include Olympians Ryan Lochte and Laurie Hernandez; TV comedy veterans Maureen McCormick and Marilu Henner; music’s Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Jana Kramer and Vanilla Ice; former Texas Gov. Rick Perry; NFL veteran Calvin Johnson; and auto racing’s James Hinchcliffe. Len Goodman, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli return as the judges with hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. 5 p.m. ABC
American Ninja Warrior The winner is determined the contest’s season finale. 8 p.m. NBC
So You Think You Can Dance The last four young dancers compete for the championship in the season finale. With judges Paula Abdul, Jason Derulo, Nigel Lythgoe and Maddie Ziegler. Cat Deeley is the host. 8 p.m. Fox
Cake Wars As four bakers compete to have their cake creations featured at a party honoring the iconic animated TV series “The Powerpuff Girls.” Voice actors Amanda Leighton, Kristen Li and Natalie Palamides serve as guest judges. 9 p.m. Food
Running Wild With Bear Grylls Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch joins Grylls in Corsica this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC
POV The struggles of two young African American men determined to stay on course educationally, despite the challenges they face on Chicago’s South Side, are traced in director Tod Lender’s documentary “All the Difference,” inspired by Wes Moore’s autobiography. 10 p.m. KOCE
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning National Museum of African American History and Culture. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Patrick Dempsey; Shailene Woodley; Harry Connick Jr.; Dr. Phil McGraw; Dr. Mehmet Oz; Zachary Quinto; New York Fashion Week; Aaron Neville. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Tim Meadows (“Son of Zorn”); the cast of “The Real”; Dr. Mehmet Oz/ (“Dr. Oz Show”); Stephen Marley performs; Maddie Ziegler (“So You Think You Can Dance”); LA Rams Cheerleaders. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live with Kelly Patrick Dempsey (“Bridget Jones’s Baby”); Sophia Loren; Chris Harrison. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Dr. Phil McGraw; Harry Connick Jr. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (Season Premiere) Jessica Alba. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Doctors (Season Premiere) (N) 11 a.m. KCAL
The Talk (Season Premiere) Ellen K. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show (Season Premiere) Women who have lost their children to violence. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Steve Harvey Mel B (“America’s Got Talent”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Real (Season Premiere) (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil (Season Premiere) An interview with 29-year-old Burke Ramsey, brother of murder victim JonBenét Ramsey. (Part 1 of 3) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ryan Lochte and Cheryl Burke (“Dancing With the Stars”); a viral video star; Céline Dion performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Timothy Olyphant; Nicole Byer. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
Tavis Smiley (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Renée Zellweger; Shaquille O’Neal; Eric Church performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Phil McGraw; Alan Cumming; Hamilton Leithauser; Rostam. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live (Season Premiere) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Actress Meg Ryan; actor Adam Scott; Brian Fallon performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Victoria Beckham; Jussie Smollett; Colson Whitehead; Matt Garstka performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
NFL Football A Monday Night Football double-header opens with the Steelers visiting Washington, 3:55 p.m. ESPN. That’s followed by the game we’ve been waiting for, the Los Angeles Rams visit San Francisco 49ers. 7:15 p.m. ABC and ESPN
