Tuesday's TV Highlights: 'Atlanta' on FX

SERIES

America's Got Talent The top 10 performers compete. 8 p.m. NBC

The Contenders – 16 for '16 This new documentary series takes a look at various Americans who’ve sought the office of president. Up first: Shirley Chisholm and John McCain. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Chopped Junior An odd egg and a unique version of chicken and waffles in the basket in a new episode featuring special judges chef Tiffany Derry, Busy Philipps and chef Aaron Sanchez. 8 p.m. Food

Frontline The new episode “A Subprime Education” examines how for-profit educational facilities are trying to recruit students, some of them using practices that seem questionable. The hour also includes “Omarina’s story,” about a young woman affected by the dropout status in high schools. 9 p.m. KOCE and 10 p.m. KPBS

If Loving You Is Wrong Alex (Amanda Clayton) stumbles on a grisly scene in the season premiere of Tyler Perry’s soapy drama. Zulay Henao, Edwina Findley-Dickerson, April Parker-Jones and Heather Hemmens also star. 9 p.m. OWN

Andrew Zimmern's Driven by Food Three London cabbies take Zimmern to their favorite hangouts, including a diner near Buckingham Palace, a pub that has been open since 1860 and greyhounds racing at Wimbledon. 9 p.m. Travel

Better Late Than Never In the season finale in Phuket, Thailand, Terry Bradshaw marks a birthday by getting a tattoo. William Shatner and Henry Winkler get massages that aren’t entirely relaxing, then George Foreman leads an excursion to a Thai boxing match and ends up in the ring himself. 10 p.m. NBC

Halt and Catch Fire Donna and Gordon (Kerry Bishe, Scoot McNairy) deciding to spend a relaxing vacation at home instead of going camping, while Cameron and Bos (Mackenzie Davis, Toby Huss) make a trip back to Texas. Manish Dayal and Lee Pace also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. AMC

Taking Fire This new five-part documentary series follows the Army’s celebrated 101st Airborne Division, deployed to defend deadly outposts at the mouth of the Taliban-held Korengal Valley in Afghanistan. 10 p.m. Discovery

Atlanta Earn (Donald Glover) goes on a date with Van (Zazie Beetz) even though he's broke in this new episode. 10 p.m. FX

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning 2017 Best Colleges Rankings; James Dyson. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Joseph Gordon-Levitt; Carol Burnett; Bill O’Reilly; author Poppy Tooker. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Miss America 2017; Jason Aldean; Abby Wambach. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Gymnast Gabby Douglas; TD Jakes; author Jen Bricker (“Everything Is Possible”); Mel B (“America’s Got Talent”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Joseph Gordon-Levitt (“Snowden”); Carol Burnett; Miss America 2017; Michael Weatherly. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Chef Jacques Pepin; Annie Apple; co-host Jesse Palmer (“Good Morning America”). (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Doctors Farrah Abraham (“Teen Mom OG”); gourmet food to palate-train babies; alternative to dryer sheets. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL

The Talk Meg Ryan; Natalie Morales. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Early detection and prevention of Alzheimer’s disease. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Steve Harvey Sheryl Underwood (“The Talk”); Judy Gold (“Kill Me Now” podcast); Liz Hernandez; Regina Hall. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Real Naya Rivera; cupping treatment; deciphering emojis. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil Part 2 of an interview with 29-year-old Burke Ramsey, brother of murder victim JonBenét Ramsey. (Part 2 of 3) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show The Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry; Usher performs; co-host First Lady Michelle Obama. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Harry Terrence Howard (“Empire”). (N) 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. KCOP

Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan NBA player Draymond Greed; Finish Ticket performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Shailene Woodley; Carol Burnett; Jason Aldean performs; Wayne Newton performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC