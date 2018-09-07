Emmy Governors Ball preview: Statues and champagne

More than 28,800 individual LED lights suspended from the ceiling of the L.A. Live event deck make up a twinkling, multicolored expanse that evokes the feeling of being “under the stars.”
It’s the theme of this year's lavish Emmy Awards after-party, the Governors Ball. To celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Emmy Awards, the annual event is forgoing a sit-down dinner in exchange for an interactive indoor/outdoor rooftop setting at the L.A. Live event deck.
Over three nights of the Governors Ball, more than 8,000 guests, including nominees, presenters and of course Emmy winners, will be able to mix and mingle among life-size Emmy statuettes and both man-made and natural stars.
The attendees will sip champagne and cocktails and indulge in more than 35 fine-dining small plates prepared by 250 chefs including dishes like saffron arancini-cured serrano ham, bamboo-spiked prime short rib and a vegan cashew “ceviche.”
In her 21 years coordinating the swanky extravaganza, event producer Cheryl Cecchetto has observed major growth. Her first Governors Ball for the Emmys 50th anniversary had less than 4,000 guests. “The sophistication of television has grown. We’re trying to really complement that,” Cecchetto told The Times.
And in the Emmy’s landmark 70th year, this soiree is also a testament to the evolution of TV, said committee co-chair of the Governors Ball, Tammy Glover Park.
“It was really inspiring to be part of the process in such a significant year to just up the level of grandeur and drama in keeping up with not only the birthday but also where television is,” said Park.