Upfronts 2018: All the details on NBC's new shows

NBC is unveiling its new series orders for the 2018-19 season. The next freshman class of shows will join returning series such as “This Is Us” and the “Will & Grace” revival. Below, find all the latest details on the new series, and keep this page bookmarked for more updates.

“New Amsterdam”

Series description: Inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in the United States, the medical drama follows the brilliant and charming Dr. Max Goodwin, the institution’s new medical director who seeks to cut through the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care. In the face of a skeptical staff, Dr. Goodwin must disrupt the status quo and prove he’ll stop at nothing to breathe new life into this understaffed, underfunded and underappreciated hospital — the only one in the world capable of treating Ebola patients, prisoners and the president of the United States under one roof — and return it to the glory that first put it on the map.

The cast: Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman , Janet Montgomery , Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher and Tyler Labine.

Morris Chestnut, far left, and Jennifer Carpenter star in "The Enemy Within." Will Hart / NBC

“The Enemy Within”

Series description: Described as a fast-paced, spy-hunting thriller, the drama centers on a brilliant former CIA operative named Erica Wolfe who is now known as the most notorious traitor in American history serving life in prison. With nowhere else to turn, FBI Agent Will Keaton must enlist Wolfe to help track down an extremely dangerous and elusive criminal she knows all too well. While the two have different motivations for bringing the enemy to justice, they both know that to catch a spy… they have to think like one.

The cast: Jennifer Carpenter, Morris Chestnut, Raza Jaffrey and Kelli Garner.

Michaela McManus and Grace Van Dien as Katie Coleman in the ensemble drama "The Village." Peter Kramer / NBC

“The Village”

Series description: The hourlong drama centers on a Brooklyn apartment building, called the Village, whose residents have built a bonded family of friends and neighbors. The tenants include Sarah, a nurse and single mom raising a creative teen; Nick, a veteran who’s returned from war; and Ava, who must secure the future of her young, U.S.-born son when ICE comes knocking. At the Village, family is everything — even if it’s the one you make with the people around you.

The cast: Moran Atias, Dominic Chianese, Warren Christie, Frankie Faison, Jerod Haynes, Daren Kagasoff, Michaela McManus, Lorraine Toussaint and Grace Van Dien.