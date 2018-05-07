Every thread she choose to wear is now being dissected. If selecting an outfit is a daily challenge for many of us, consider for a moment the pressures of being a princess. Sure, you have a phalanx of designers fighting to dress you, but that doesn&rsquo;t ease the burden, given that every ensemble must appear not only regal but relatable as well as comfortable yet stylish &mdash; all while adhering to an archaic set of royal protocols that vary by season, location and event.It&rsquo;s enough to make even the most blue-blooded aristocrat weep into her hat, let alone a born-and-bred California girl with more use for a Panama hat than a pillbox. However,&nbsp;Meghan Markle, the Los Angeles-born actress and former &ldquo;Suits&rdquo; star set to wed Britain&rsquo;s&nbsp;Prince Harry on May 19, has tackled the challenge of royal dressing with aplomb since news broke of the couple&rsquo;s engagement last November. She has displayed a smart sense of style that is elegant and authentic during her first flurry of official royal outings, although there has been the occasional sartorial hiccup along the way.