Zimbabwe and its newly elected president face an economy in shambles

After hyperinflation forced the government to abandon the Zimbabwean dollar in 2009, the economy staggered on using increasingly scarce U.S. bank notes. In 2016, the government introduced a parallel currency called the bond note to put more in cash into circulation, but it quickly lost value on the black market. As more people keep their money out of the banking system — a resounding show of no-confidence in the country’s financial health — there’s been less cash to go around.