What to buy (and skip) in July

July is here, and as temperatures rise, you can expect prices to drop on popular products.

Make the most of midsummer sales with our guide to what you should buy (and skip) during the month of July.

Buy: Patriotic items

Each year around the Fourth of July, stores pledge allegiance to the red, white and blue with sales on just about everything that has stars and stripes on it. Expect clothing discounts at department stores and decoration discounts at party supply shops. Wait until close to the holiday to buy your items at the best possible price.

Some stores extend their sales to other products. Last year, we located Fourth of July deals on food, appliances, mattresses and more. Keep your eyes peeled for star-spangled savings.

Skip: Back-to-school-supplies

We know: While you’re working on your tan, school is the last thing you want to think about. And you don’t have to. Retailers begin their back-to-school sales as early as July, but you’ll save more if you don’t buy your backpack or laptop just yet. School-oriented deals historically reach their peak in late August and early September, when stores are more motivated to clear shelves.

In August 2016, for example, Best Buy offered up to $100 off select Dell computers. Carter’s took up to 50% off school apparel styles and Wayfair dropped dorm supply prices as much as 70%.

July is a great time to buy summer clothes. (Bob Chamberlin / Los Angeles Times)

Buy: Summer apparel

By July, tank tops, shorts and flip-flops have been on display for several weeks — and in some cases, several months — so it’s finally time to stock up.

By this point of the season, don’t settle for anything less than a sale price on summer apparel. Look for storewide discount events and coupons specifically for clothing departments. Designer brand Coach, for instance, has already launched its summer sale, as have apparel and accessory shops Forever 21 and Old Navy. And July 21 marks the beginning of Nordstrom’s anniversary sale.

Skip: Lawn mowers

July isn’t an ideal time to purchase large, outdoor items, such as lawn mowers. After all, you aren’t the only one thinking about tending your yard, and higher demand traditionally means higher prices.

By the time August and September roll around, outdoor items will see steeper discounts, so hold off for another month or two.

Buy: Travel

July’s a great time to book your travel — as long as you’re planning a trip for later in the summer. On average, buying a flight for August travel will be 7% cheaper than buying one for July, according to a 2017 report of expected daily flight rates by CheapAir.com, an online travel agency.

If you absolutely have to fly this month, CheapAir recommends traveling on Tuesdays and Wednesdays instead of weekends. And Fourth of July flights are expected to be more affordable than flights on the days before and after.

Amazon will host its annual Prime Day on July 11. Expect other companies to offer similar sales. (Mark Lennihan / Associated Press)

Bonus: Black Friday in July

If last year is any indication, expect Black Friday-esque deals this month in an assortment of categories, such as apparel and electronics. Retailers often offer these discounts in an attempt to boost typically sluggish summer sales — but they can also spell real savings for consumers.

Amazon will host its annual Prime Day on July 11, with limited-time deals on products across the site. Walmart, Target and Forever 21 have hosted Black Friday in July blowouts in past years.

Keep an eye out for similar midsummer blowout sales again this year. They could be a solid opportunity to buy things you’ve been holding off on for a while.

Courtney Jespersen is a staff writer at NerdWallet, a personal finance website.