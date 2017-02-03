Snap tells advertisers it reaches users -- even in the bathroom

Snap Inc. uses some colorful language in its S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, this screenshot shows.

A Form S-1 isn't often a place to look for colorful language. The paperwork required by the Securities and Exchange Commission is where companies looking to go public disclose all their finances.

Still, Snap Inc. found a way to include the word "poop" in its filing -- a long-awaited 120,000-word pitch to ordinary investors.

The word shows up in a section about why Snapchat is a powerful advertising tool.

"Advertising is more effective and less wasteful when paired with the right contextual understanding. Smartphones can achieve this because they are personal in a way that other forms of media will never be — we eat, sleep, and poop with our smartphones every day," the filing said.

No stranger to things that typically occur behind closed doors, Snap also made a point to dismiss the notion its app is mostly for sending explicit images.

"When we were just getting started, many people didn’t understand what Snapchat was and said it was just for sexting, even when we knew it was being used for so much more," the filing said.

For the record, neither "poop" or "sexting" show up on the SEC's database for other filings, which dates to 1994.