La Fleur named director of facilities

Michael La Fleur, of Mount Airy, has been selected as director of facilities for The Lutheran Village at Miller's Grant, Ellicott City, working under Sodexo Senior Living, an international provider of integrated food and facilities services.

LaFleur is responsible for overseeing the buildings and grounds and related systems for the 50-acre campus, including developing a preventive maintenance program, hiring and managing staff and contractors, developing facilities capital and operating budgets, and compliance with federal, state and local regulations pertaining to the physical environment. He brings more than 20 years' experience in facilities management to the organization, most recently serving as director of plant operations at Vantage House in Columbia.