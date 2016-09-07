BUSINESS
Live coverage of Apple's iPhone 7 announcement
Los Angeles Times

Live from New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week has begun, and it’s already pretty clear that this is going to be a much different creature than seasons past – starting with what season, exactly, the models are wearing. Traditionally these shows have been a showcase for spring/summer collections. But this year several designers and brands, including Tom Ford, Tommy Hilfiger and Opening Ceremony, are mixing it up. You'll be seeing clothes and accessories available in retail stores for fall/winter '16.

Join Los Angeles Times journalists and our content partner WWD for the shows and fanfare.


Sept. 7, 2016
11:35 a.m. Sept. 7, 2016, 11:35 a.m. Reporting from New York

Tom Ford’s proactive strategy in a changing fashion world might just revolutionize the entire industry

Adam Tschorn

Tom Ford’s proactive strategy in a changing fashion world might just revolutionize the entire industry

Amy Adams arrives with director and fashion designer Tom Ford for the premiere of their new film, "Nocturnal Animals," at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 2. (Tiziana Fabi / AFP/Getty Images)
Amy Adams arrives with director and fashion designer Tom Ford for the premiere of their new film, "Nocturnal Animals," at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 2. (Tiziana Fabi / AFP/Getty Images)

Make room, Kanye. The other big fashion show of today, the official start of New York Fashion Week, is Tom Ford's.

On Tuesday, the fashion designer and filmmaker took a break from model and VIP fittings at his Madison Avenue boutique to talk about the logistics of actually pulling off a “see now/buy now” collection, how he juggles his two high-profile careers and why he’s still looking for a place to live in Los Angeles -- even though everyone thinks Ford bought a $50-million Beverly Hills mansion out from under Jay Z and Beyoncé.

Pre-show streaming of the Tom Ford fall/winter 2016 runway show in New York is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. PDT at tomford.com.

Read more

Sept. 7, 2016
11:12 a.m. Sept. 7, 2016, 11:12 a.m. New York

Kanye West's Yeezy Season 4 fashion show will live-stream at noon PST on Tidal

Adam Tschorn

Kanye West's Yeezy Season 4 fashion show will live-stream at noon PST on Tidal

One of the early highlight of NYFW is expected to be the Kanye West/Adidas Yeezy Season 4 show that was long on rumor and short on specifics — until 4:38 a.m. Wednesday EST (that's 13 ½ hours before the scheduled start time) that is — when emailed invitations instructed attendees to board a shuttle bus mid-afternoon to be ferried to a still-undisclosed location for a show that will be live-streamed via Tidal. Turns out the show is set for Four Freedoms Park on Roosevelt Island.

Sept. 7, 2016
10:23 a.m. Sept. 7, 2016, 10:23 a.m. Reporting from New York

Rihanna, Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Made Fashion Week are popping onto the NYFW scene with temporary shops

Adam Tschorn

Rihanna, Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Made Fashion Week are popping onto the NYFW scene with temporary shops

Rihanna makes a personal appearance on Sept. 6 at Bergdorf Goodman in New York to celebrate the arrival of goods from her Fenty Puma by Rihanna collection. (Clint Spaulding / WWD)
Rihanna makes a personal appearance on Sept. 6 at Bergdorf Goodman in New York to celebrate the arrival of goods from her Fenty Puma by Rihanna collection. (Clint Spaulding / WWD)

The city is popping with temporary retail boutiques while the fashion flock is in town. Puma and Rihanna unveiled their fall/winter 2016 Fenty Puma by Rihanna collection at a Midtown pop-up shop (Tuesday night), the sisters Jenner are throwing a Kendall + Kylie pop-up bash at the Samsung 837 space (Wednesday night), and Made Fashion Week has announced it plans to augment its slate of shows with a two-day straight-from-the-runway pop-up shop (Sept. 12-14).

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
76°