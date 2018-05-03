On 'World Press Freedom Day,' the world's press is not only less free but even more endangered

May. 3, 2018, 1:37 p.m.
President Trump and his new legal advisor Rudolph W. Giuliani evidently concluded that it was better for Trump to admit to a baldfaced lie to the public than to implicate attorney Michael Cohen in a campaign finance violation.
Smart call.
In a Fox News Channel interview and on Twitter, respectively, Giuliani and Trump emphasized that no campaign funds were used to buy the silence of porn star Stormy Daniels a few weeks before the 2016 election. Instead, they said, Cohen was reimbursed, over time, from Trump’s pocket in the form of a monthly retainer Trump paid Cohen.
It should come as no surprise that the first African American U.S. president and first lady are beloved in some quarters. But when Michelle Obama dared to use one of the titles bestowed by her fan base — “Forever First Lady” — that was just too much for folks on the other side of the political spectrum.
Here’s a typical headline about her remarks Wednesday at a College Signing Day event at Philadelphia’s Temple University, from the right-leaning NTK Network website: “Michelle Obama Declares Herself America’s ‘Forever First Lady.’” That’s one of the less venomous takes, actually. Here’s another view:
Obama helped launch the National College Signing Day events in 2014 as a kind of counterpoint to the fuss made over high school athletes when they commit to a college sports program. Instead of celebrating gifted athletes, it celebrates ordinary high school students who commit to pursuing a degree.
No one had the slightest reason to believe that relations between Palestinians and Israelis were getting any better in recent days. The long-moribund peace process remains moribund. Tens of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza have been demonstrating against Israeli policies for several weeks; nearly 50 of them have been killed by Israeli soldiers. The United States is set to open an embassy in Jerusalem this month, which will undoubtedly spur more protests.
Just when you thought it couldn’t get more depressing comes the news that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the 82-year-old successor to Yasser Arafat, gave a rambling speech Monday in which he said that the root cause of the Holocaust was not the racist ideology of the Nazis, but the Jews’ own behavior. In the speech, which Abbas described as a “history lesson” — he said that the “social function” of the Jews of Europe (specifically “usury and banking and such”) was what led to the animosity that fueled their extermination.
What cruel, ignorant, ahistorical comments. And how irresponsible for Abbas — a world leader of sorts — to spew such low-level, garden variety anti-Semitic canards. Of course, it’s not only reprehensible for Abbas to say such things, it’s also utterly counterproductive to his cause because it suggests to millions of people around the world that the struggle of the Palestinian people for an end to the occupation and a state of their own is not a legitimate cause, but a smokescreen for hatred and prejudice.
While analysts caution that it’s still too early to tell how the GOP tax cuts will affect U.S. businesses, it’s clear who the early beneficiaries are: shareholders.
Payments to shareholders, either directly as dividends or indirectly as stock buybacks, are hitting record levels, with Goldman Sachs projecting $1.2 trillion in dividends and buybacks by Fortune 500 companies in 2018. The rise is fueled by companies such as Apple, which announced Tuesday that it would devote an additional $100 billion to buybacks and boost dividends 16%.
The source of the money is likely to be Apple’s cache of overseas profits, which it (like many U.S. multinationals) has been stashing in foreign subsidiaries to avoid being hit with high U.S. tax rates if the profits were repatriated. That behavior was both rational and lamentable, because it discouraged U.S. companies from using the money their products and services earned around the world to hire more people, start new product lines and increase wages here.
Well, here’s a cheery thought for a Tuesday afternoon: Scientists have discovered organisms can commit ecological suicide by gorging on food and then poisoning their ecosystem with their own waste. Remind you of any species you know?
The lab-based study, published in the most recent issue of Nature Ecology & Evolution, found that the soil-dwelling Paenibacillus microbes, in high concentrations and with plentiful food, made their environment too acidic to live, and killed themselves off down to the last microbe.
If there was any doubt that California and the Trump administration are at war over environmental protection, Gov. Jerry Brown cleared it up Tuesday.
“We’re losing our battle on climate change,” Brown said during a news conference announcing the state’s 10th lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. This one seeks to block the attempt by EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt — dubbed “Outlaw Pruitt” by Brown — to roll back national standards to make passenger cars more fuel efficient and less polluting.
“If we follow the Pruitt Trump path, we follow our way off the cliff into disaster,” Brown said. “This is an existential threat to America, to California and the world.”
It’s twofer Tuesday for Scott Pruitt, the embattled director of the Environmental Protection Agency.
Resignations of two top aides were reported Tuesday morning. The first to go was Albert Kelly, a longtime personal friend of Pruitt and Oklahoma banker who had no background to do his job overseeing the Superfund program cleaning up toxic dump sites. Kelly, incidentally, also has been banned from the banking industry by regulators at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. over issues with the bank he formerly ran in Tulsa, Okla.
The Washington Post reported that Kelly resigned because he “was tired of coming under criticism for the FDIC ban and didn’t need the job.”
Special counsel Robert S. Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference must be nearing its end. We’ve reached the leaking endgame.
Late Monday, the New York Times reported that it had obtained a list of nearly 50 questions that Mueller has submitted to President Trump’s lawyers. The questions explore what Trump knew and felt about several figures involved in his campaign who’ve been indicted or implicated in some way in Mueller’s probe.
Trump quickly tweeted that there were no questions about collusion with Russia on the list, and that’s patently false. There are several, including one that suggests new information about former campaign manager Paul Manafort: “What knowledge did you have of any outreach by your campaign, including by Paul Manafort, to Russia about potential assistance to the campaign?”
President Trump skipped it last year, but on Monday he caught up with tradition and issued a proclamation recognizing May 1 as Loyalty Day — the same day much of the rest of the world celebrates as May Day. There’s a story behind that.
As The Times editorial board explained two years ago, Loyalty Day traces its roots to 1921 and Americanization Day, the response to Russia’s 1917 Bolshevik Revolution and growing radicalism among labor advocates, and as a nativist rebuff to a spike in immigration (sound familiar?). Fast-forward to the post-World War II Cold War and fears of communist spies and subversives. That led to President Truman’s insistence that federal employees sign loyalty oaths, a concept that spread to most levels of government. In fact, California still has one, though it’s watered down from the original version that made oath-takers attest that “I am not a member of the Communist Party.”