It hasn’t been the smoothest of World Cup preparations for Lionel Messi and Argentina.
First the Argentines were routed 6-1 by Spain, then starting goalkeeper Sergio Romero was sidelined because of an injury and then on their way to Russia they caused an international incident by stopping in Jerusalem to play Israel in a friendly.
That didn’t get a friendly greeting from the Palestinians, so the Argentine soccer association canceled the game. For Messi, it all brought back bad memories: two years ago, frustrated with a national association mired in scandal, he briefly retired from international soccer.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup is finally here. Billions worldwide will be tuning in for the monthlong tournament as 32 national teams compete for a chance to become global champion.
Because of the time difference with Russia, where the tournament is beind held, all of the games will be broadcast early in the morning, Pacific time (you can find the full schedule here). Early kickoffs or not, Angelenos have plenty of options to catch the games at public venues.
Russia opened its World Cup on Thursday with a quick, energetic opening ceremony that featured a giant fire bird made from crepe paper, English pop singer Robbie Williams flipping off the cameras, a lot of juggling and a speech from President Vladimir Putin.
Then Russia’s national team went out and provided an encore, riding two goals from Denis Cheryshev and single scores from Yury Gazinsky, Artem Dzuba and Roman Zobnin to a 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia before a crowd of 78,011 at Luzhniki Stadium.
Igor Akinfeev picked up the shutout in goal without making a save.
Spain will go into the World Cup under new management after the country’s soccer association fired manager Julen Lopetegui on Wednesday, two days before its tournament opener against Portugal in Sochi, Russia.
GROUP A
Egypt soccer star Mohamed Salah has been criticized after accompanying Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov to a Gronzy, Russia, stadium where Salah and the rest of his teammates were training for the World Cup on Sunday.
While there, Salah and Kadyrov posed for photos in front of thousands of cheering fans.
“This is Kadyrov trying to capitalize on Chechnya being a team base to boost his own profile; it was 100% predictable,” said Rachel Denber, the Human Rights Watch deputy director for Europe and central Asia.
Four years ago, as Colombia prepared for its first World Cup in 16 years, Radamel Falcao struggled to get healthy.
An ACL injury had sidelined him for nearly six months but Falcao waited until the week before the tournament to admit he wouldn’t be able to play. His sadness soon turned to envy as he watched an unheralded 22-year-old teammate named James Rodriguez lead Colombia into the quarterfinals unbeaten.
This summer both Rodriguez and Colombia could be even better thanks to Falcao, the country’s all-time leading scorer, who will finally make his World Cup debut at 32.