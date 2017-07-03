Do you live in Lincoln Heights? We want to hear from you

Lincoln Heights has long been an entry point to Los Angeles. But a variety of forces are now converging on the community and changing the immigrant experience in fundamental ways. These forces are rapidly altering the look and feel of the neighborhood and upending expectations and dreams of those who live there.

To see for ourselves, we’ve spent the last three months in the neighborhood, sitting in on neighborhood council meetings, attending community events and trying to speak with as many residents as possible. We’ve grabbed coffee and pastries at L.A. Baking Co., watched performances at Plaza de la Raza and bought Mexican corn from the popular elotero on North Broadway and Workman Street.

We’ve heard similar concerns over and over. As property values and rents soar, many can no longer afford to live in a neighborhood they’ve long called home. And the Trump administration’s promised crackdown on illegal immigration has sparked fear and anger.

But ultimately, no one knows your community like you do, and we want to hear about it from you. Have you seen the neighborhood change over the years? What was it like growing up here even a few years ago?

