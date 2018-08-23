Three injured after car plunges off highway in Angeles National Forest

Three people were injured Thursday morning after their car fell 75 feet from a highway in the Angeles National Forest, authorities said.
At about 7:30 a.m., Los Angeles County fire officials responded to a call at Mount Emma Road and Angeles Forest Highway, near Acton.
One person was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital and the other two, with more severe injuries, were taken to a trauma center by helicopter.
A spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said he could not give information about the people injured, but KABC-TV reported that a 44-year-old and a 10-year-old were trapped inside the vehicle and a third person was found on the roadway.
No other information was immediately available, according to a California Highway Patrol spokeswoman.