Three injured after car plunges off highway in Angeles National Forest

Alejandra Reyes-Velarde
By
Aug 23, 2018 | 9:45 AM
Three people were injured when the car they were traveling in left Angeles Forest Highway and fell 75 feet Thursday morning. (Los Angeles Times)

Three people were injured Thursday morning after their car fell 75 feet from a highway in the Angeles National Forest, authorities said.

At about 7:30 a.m., Los Angeles County fire officials responded to a call at Mount Emma Road and Angeles Forest Highway, near Acton.

One person was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital and the other two, with more severe injuries, were taken to a trauma center by helicopter.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said he could not give information about the people injured, but KABC-TV reported that a 44-year-old and a 10-year-old were trapped inside the vehicle and a third person was found on the roadway.

No other information was immediately available, according to a California Highway Patrol spokeswoman.

