Guard kills inmate during attack in Central Valley state prison

Officials say a California state prison guard killed an inmate while breaking up a brutal attack on another prisoner.
Daniel Gonzales, 31, was fatally shot Monday evening at the California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison in Corcoran, a Central Valley town between Bakersfield and Fresno, officials said Tuesday.
They say he and another inmate attacked a third inmate in a prison day room, stabbing him more than 40 times and collapsing both his lungs. The stabbing victim is being treated at a hospital outside the prison.
Guards fired two blunt-impact projectiles but couldn’t stop the fight. Then a guard fired one fatal rifle shot.
Gonzales was serving a life sentence from Los Angeles County for an in-prison attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon by an inmate. He initially went to prison in 2005 for attempted second-degree robbery.