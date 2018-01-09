At least eight people are dead as heavy rains pound Southern California, unleashing mudflows in areas ravaged by wildfires last month.
Track key details on Southern California storm evacuations and road closures
Santa Barbara and Ventura counties:
- Evacuations: Residents in burn zones in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties were ordered to leave.
- The 101 Freeway was shut down in both directions in the Thomas fire burn area as of 5 a.m. due to flooding and debris flow, according to the California Highway Patrol.
- Highway 33 has also been closed between Fairview and Rose Valley roads north of Ojai, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.
- Santa Barbara County fire officials have rescued several people trapped in debris flows on Hot Springs Road in Montecito. At least 13 people have died in the Montecito area.
- Flooding in La Conchita also caused sections of the 101 to be closed, authorities said.
Los Angeles County:
- Evacuations: Residents in Kagel Canyon, Lopez Canyon, Little Tujunga and areas of Duarte, Burbank and La Tuna Canyon were ordered to evacuate. In the Corona burn area, residents were put on notice that they may have to leave if conditions worsened.
- All lanes are reopened after flooding caused a brief closure of the 170 Freeway at the 101 Freeway.
- A big rig the toppled from an overpass caused the closure of all northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway at the 118 Freeway, as well as the 118 connector to the northbound 5. It was reopened Tuesday evening.
- A multi-vehicle crash forced a shutdown early Tuesday of the northbound 5 Freeway near Griffith Park. One person was killed.
- A mudslide caused officials to close Topanga Canyon Boulevard near the Pacific Coast Highway early Monday.
- Burbank Boulevard near the 405 Freeway and at the intersection of Hayvenhurst Avenue is closed.