Thousands descend on West Hollywood for Halloween party

By City News Service
Oct 31, 2018 | 10:25 PM
A group dressed in pig masks join the thousands of costumed revelers who participate in the Halloween Carnaval along Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood. The street festival features performers, entertainment and cultural displays. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Thousands of revelers descended on West Hollywood tonight as the city hosted its annual Halloween Carnaval, billed as the world's largest Halloween party and famed for the often outlandish costumes worn by partygoers. The event took place along Santa Monica Boulevard between Doheny Drive and La Cienega Boulevard. “Each year, thousands of people plan for weeks, even months, ahead of time to imagine and create incredible costumes,” Mayor John J. Duran said. The event began in 1987 and has grown annually.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA  OCTOBER 31, 2018 - - Houston Heller gets into character while attending the ann
Houston Heller gets into character while attending the Halloween Carnaval. Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA  OCTOBER 31, 2018 - - Pete Morales, as the Queen of England, hangs with Austin P
Pete Morales, as the Queen of England, hangs with Austin Powers while joining the thousands of costumed revelers at the Halloween Carnaval. Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA  OCTOBER 31, 2018 - - Kathryn Anderson, dresses as a panda, while Wonder Woman w
Kathryn Anderson dresses as a panda while "Wonder Woman" walks by at the Halloween Carnaval. Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA  OCTOBER 31, 2018 - - Edwin Santiago, left, and Alexis Monsanto are the poster m
Edwin Santiago, left, and Alexis Monsanto are the poster men for "Crazy Rich Asians" at the Halloween Carnaval. Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA  OCTOBER 31, 2018 - - Stephanie Dobies, dressed as a hamburger, and Aaron Marsh,
Stephanie Dobies, dressed as a hamburger, and Aaron Marsh, as Bob's Big Boy, at the annual Halloween Carnaval. Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA  OCTOBER 31, 2018 - - Thomas O'Malley, as President Trump, takes a selfie from h
Thomas O'Malley, as President Trump, takes a selfie from his motorized podium with Dolly Boyd at the Halloween Carnaval. Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA â OCTOBER 31, 2018 - - Dolly Boyd, center, dances with Abbas Hashei, 74, right
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA â OCTOBER 31, 2018 - - Scott Monson, right, and Brian Hogan, join the thousands
Scott Monson, right, and Brian Hogan, join the thousands of costumed revelers at the annual Halloween Carnaval. Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA â OCTOBER 31, 2018 - - Rob Peter, from left, Tommy Cleney, Curtis Hutchinson an
Rob Peter, from left, Tommy Cleney, Curtis Hutchinson and Edward Roque, dress as human cupcakes while joining the thousands of costumed revelers at the annual Halloween Carnaval.. Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA â OCTOBER 31, 2018 - - Mike Cline, dressed as a One Night Stand, joins the thou
Mike Cline, dressed as a One Night Stand, joins the thousands of costumed revelers at the annual Halloween Carnaval.. Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA Ð OCTOBER 31, 2018 - - Dennis G. Miller makes his statement while participating i
Dennis G. Miller makes his statement while participating in the annual Halloween Carnaval. Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA Ð OCTOBER 31, 2018 - - Costumed revelers participate in the annual, "Halloween Ca
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA Ð OCTOBER 31, 2018 - - Dion Williams becomes a picture within a picture while joi
WESDion Williams becomes a picture within a picture while joining the thousands of costumed revelers at the annual Halloween Carnaval. Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA Ð OCTOBER 31, 2018 - - Lisa Lincoln, right, is the Queen of Hearts while joining
Lisa Lincoln, right, is the Queen of Hearts while joining the thousands of costumed revelers at the annual Halloween Carnaval. Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA Ð OCTOBER 31, 2018 - - Costumed revelers participate in the annual, "Halloween Ca
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA Ð OCTOBER 31, 2018 - - Dolly Boyd, center, dances with Abbas Hashei, 74, right,
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA Ð OCTOBER 31, 2018 - - Alan Urban, from left, his brother David, and Nicci Pearce
Alan Urban, from left, his brother David, and Nicci Pearce, right, get into the spirit while joining fellow costumed revelers at the annual Halloween Carnaval. Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times
