Thousands descend on West Hollywood for Halloween party

Thousands of revelers descended on West Hollywood tonight as the city hosted its annual Halloween Carnaval, billed as the world's largest Halloween party and famed for the often outlandish costumes worn by partygoers. The event took place along Santa Monica Boulevard between Doheny Drive and La Cienega Boulevard. “Each year, thousands of people plan for weeks, even months, ahead of time to imagine and create incredible costumes,” Mayor John J. Duran said. The event began in 1987 and has grown annually.