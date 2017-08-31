Getty Images photographer Peter Macdiarmid literally followed in the footsteps of World War II combat photographers to re-shoot scenes in 2014 from D-day captured in their historical photographs. He wanted to match them as closely as possible to show the changes in 70 years. On June 6, 1944, Allied troops landed along a stretch of French coastline to fight Nazi Germany on the beaches of Normandy.

Drag the slider to compare the images.

Left: U.S. troops on the Esplanade at Weymouth, England, on their way to board ships bound for Omaha Beach for the D-day landings in Normandy, June 1944. (Galerie Bilderwelt)

Right: The same scene on April 5, 2014. (Peter Macdiarmid / Getty Images)

Left: German prisoners are gathered and an American flag is deployed for signaling on Omaha Beach, Normandy, in June 1944. (Galerie Bilderwelt)

Right: The same scene on May 6, 2014. (Peter Macdiarmid / Getty Images)

Left: A French armored column passing through the French town of St. Mere Eglise during the Allied invasion of Normandy gets a warm welcome in June 1944. (Popperfoto)

Right: The same scene on May 7, 2014. (Peter Macdiarmid / Getty Images)

Left: A group of U.S. soldiers stands at the village fountain in Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, Normandy, on June 12, 1944. (Galerie Bilderwelt)

Right: The same scene on May 7, 2014. (Peter Macdiarmid / Getty Images)