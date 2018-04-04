On the 50th anniversary of his death, a nation remembers Martin Luther King Jr.
By
Los Angeles Times
Apr 04, 2018
|
11:40 AM
Organizers expect hundreds of thousands of people to attend events commemorating the 50th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. At 6:01 p.m. — the exact moment when King was shot — a bronze church bell perched on a scaffold above the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn., where King was killed, will toll 39 times — once for each year of King's life.