Philly cop and university officer shot near Penn campus

Officials say two police officers been shot in a confrontation in West Philadelphia.

An officer from the Philadelphia police radio room says the officers were injured shortly after 11 p.m. Friday and have been transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where they were in stable condition.

Police say a female sergeant with the Philadelphia police was injured along with an officer from the University of Pennsylvania. Neither officer was identified.

The shooting occurred not far from the Penn campus.

Police earlier said a suspect was in custody, but media outlets are reporting a suspect was shot and killed.