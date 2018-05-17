The Los Angeles Times has a new app. Please update to the new version

The Los Angeles Times recently launched a new mobile app for iOS and Android devices. This new app — version 5.0 on iOS and 4.0 on Android — brings a fresh reading experience that closely matches our recently redesigned website.
Starting now, readers with older versions of the app will stop seeing frequent updates to the homepage. We encourage all users to update the Los Angeles Times app so you can continue to receive timely and important news. To check which version you have, open the app, go to settings and look for a section called "About." You should see the version number listed there.
Here's how to update the app on an iPhone:
First, tap on the App Store icon to open it. Then tap "Updates" in the bottom right. If you see the Los Angeles Times app listed under "Pending," tap the word "Update" to begin the update. Alternatively, you can search "L.A. Times" in the app store and follow the prompts from there.
Here's how to update your app on an Android device:
Open the Google Play Store app. Tap "Menu" and then "My apps & games." Under "Updates," you will see the Los Angeles Times app. Tap the word "Update" to begin the update. Note that the steps may differ slightly between manufacturers.
Here's a detailed description of the new Los Angeles Times mobile app. Here's an FAQ for Android users, and one for iOS users. If you need further help, please tap "Contact Us" under "Support" in the Settings screen of the app.