Guns on display at the Dick's Sporting Goods. Some banks are discussing methods to could track gun purchases, which raises thorny issues. (C.J. Gunther / EPA/Shutterstock)

Fresh discussions by banks over developing methods for tracking who buys firearms raises some thorny issues, the Wall Street Journal reports. Some banks announced after the Parkland, Fla., high school massacre in February that they would cut ties with firms that make combat-style semiautomatic weapons and clients that sell bump stocks (the device that converts a semiautomatic into nearly full automatic), or bar clients from using financial services and credit cards to sell firearms to customers who had not passed a background check or were younger than 21.

Those were laudable steps. As The Times editorial board said earlier this month: “It's good that two banks have acted, and we hope to see more banks, retailers and others that intersect with the gun industry make similar decisions. Guns may be legal, but that doesn't wash the blood of the slain from the hands of those who manufacture and prosper from firearms.”

But in tracking purchases by individual buyers, would the banks be going too far? Banks already know when you’ve run up a bar tab or taken a trip through special codes for specific purchases. For now, though, they don’t know when someone buys a gun – such sales are wrapped under broad “sporting goods” categories. Creating a gun-specific category would let banks track who uses credit cards to buy guns.