Good morning. I’m Paul Thornton, and it is Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Read all the way to the end of this newsletter if you want to see me eat my words. Let’s take a look back at the week in Opinion.

Most people don’t have the benefit of working nine-hour Senate hearings into their office schedules, so I offer my respect to those of you who listened to or watched Thursday’s gut-wrenching Judiciary Committee grilling of Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh, and my condolences for having to catch up on a day’s worth of work. For me, listening to the shoutfest billed as a hearing was work, so I’ve got that going for me.

Right now, how the statements by Kavanaugh and his sexual assault accuser Ford will alter the confirmation process is being worked out. But the spectacle itself — of all Republican men, many of them elderly, falling over themselves to apologize to Kavanaugh but so spooked by Ford that they had to hire a lady lawyer to talk to her — will remain as indelible in our civic conscience as Ford said the trauma inflicted on her as a 15-year-old remains in her mind.

That the hearing would play out this way was predictable, given the stark gender split on the Senate Judiciary Committee. The Democratic side comprises men, women and people of color; the Republican side, all white men. In an L.A. Times op-ed article , political scientists Jennifer M. Piscopo, Diana Z. O’Brien and Amanda Clayton explain how the Republicans ’ lack of gender diversity colors the public’s perception:

Some Republicans are worried that any attack on Ford’s character will be viewed as an attack on all women. Surely this is one reason Republicans on the committee have hired a female attorney to question both Ford and Kavanaugh.

Their fears are well-founded. According to our research, the committee’s gender disparity will send a powerful signal. The signal will not only concern whether Republicans respect women, but whether the committee can be trusted at all.

In an experiment conducted in 2016, we asked a nationally representative group of 1,000 Americans to read a fictitious news story about a state legislative committee determining sexual harassment penalties.

The stories that our respondents read were nearly identical, but with key variations. One version said the committee was composed only of men. Another said the committee was half men, half women. At the end, we asked respondents to evaluate the committee and its decision.

Respondents who were told the committee was all men were more likely to say that the outcome should be overturned. They were also more likely to say that the committee’s process was unfair, and that the committee could not be trusted to make the right decision.

The all-male committee was judged more harshly across the board: by men, women, Republicans and Democrats . Because political scientists link fairness and trust to legitimacy, we concluded that an absence of women made the process appear illegitimate ....

The representation of women is more than a matter of principle. When it comes to who is in office and what they decide, citizens want more women, and they especially want women when women’s rights are at stake.

Talk of the Ford-Kavanaugh hearing has already generated a new wave of outrage over sexual harassment and sexual assault. For many Americans, the Senate Judiciary Committee’s gender disparity will mean any confirmation of Kavanaugh cannot be trusted.

>> Click here to read more