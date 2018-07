Dick McAuliffe, from left, Jim Northrup and Mickey Stanley after Detroit defeated St. Louis in Game 7 of the World Series. (Associated Press)

Jan. 1 — USC defeats Indiana 14-3 in the Rose Bowl game, capping a season in which the Trojans were awarded the national championship by all major polls.

Jan. 15 — Minnesota North Stars center Bill Masterton dies as a result of head injuries suffered during a game two days earlier. He is the only player to die as a direct result of injuries suffered during an NHL game.