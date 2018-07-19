In this year’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game, the sluggers had a field day; there were 10 home runs and the final score was 8-6.
Fifty years ago, power hitters Willie Mays and Willie McCovey were the offensive stars in the game. Mays singled, moved to second when a pick-off attempt went awry, took third on a wild pitch, and scored when McCovey grounded into a double play.
That was it. Final, 1-0.
David Meggyesy couldn’t bring himself to show deference to the American flag.
While every other member of the team stood at attention and followed the NFL directive on conduct during the national anthem — helmet under left arm, right hand over heart — the St. Louis Cardinals linebacker feigned a bad case of the jitters.
The burly defender, whose shaggy brown hair was a defiant departure from the flattops of his football forefathers, dropped his head, scuffed the dirt with his cleats and spit on the ground. As the familiar strains of the song filled Busch Stadium, Meggyesy waged his quiet protest.
The National Hockey League hit the jackpot last season when it expanded into the least traditional market imaginable.
The speedy, spunky Vegas Golden Knights became the hottest show in a city that appreciates entertainment, getting off to a good start and proving their success wasn't a mirage when they reached the Stanley Cup Final. The NHL’s 31st team was a huge hit, selling out home games and attracting so many fans to practices that fire marshals had to set admission limits.
And to think there were questions whether hockey would find a respectable audience when the league expanded beyond its Northeast base and doubled in size to 12 teams for the 1967-68 season.
The borrowed basketball court seemed overwhelmed by the climate-controlled palace of concrete and steel.
Nicknamed the Eighth Wonder of the World, the Houston Astrodome had already hosted a president, two dozen astronauts and, more recently, a demolition derby before the court arrived in two moving vans in late January 1968.
The Space Age dome packed with foam-padded seats in a kaleidoscope of colors hadn’t hosted an event quite like the showdown between UCLA and Houston.
Jan. 1 — USC defeats Indiana 14-3 in the Rose Bowl game, capping a season in which the Trojans were awarded the national championship by all major polls.
Jan. 14 — Green Bay defeats Oakland, 33-14, in Super Bowl II, Vince Lombardi’s final game as Packers’ coach.
Jan. 15 — Minnesota North Stars center Bill Masterton dies as a result of head injuries suffered during a game two days earlier. He is the only player to die as a direct result of injuries suffered during an NHL game.
The Detroit Tigers were playing for something more than a pennant as they embarked on the 1968 baseball season.
Hundreds of homes destroyed. Thousands of stores looted and burned.