Kings goalie Terry Sawchuk moves to make a save during a 1967 game against the Minnesota North Stars at the Forum in Inglewood. (B. Bennett / Getty Images)

The National Hockey League hit the jackpot last season when it expanded into the least traditional market imaginable.

The speedy, spunky Vegas Golden Knights became the hottest show in a city that appreciates entertainment, getting off to a good start and proving their success wasn't a mirage when they reached the Stanley Cup Final. The NHL’s 31st team was a huge hit, selling out home games and attracting so many fans to practices that fire marshals had to set admission limits.

And to think there were questions whether hockey would find a respectable audience when the league expanded beyond its Northeast base and doubled in size to 12 teams for the 1967-68 season.