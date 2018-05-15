Canelo Alvarez tweets he's re-enrolled in year-round drug testing

Canelo Alvarez tweeted Tuesday afternoon that he has re-enrolled in around-the-clock drug testing following a lapse after he was suspended for two positive test results earlier this year.

“I want to let you know that I just signed the contract with @Vada_Testing for year-round testing,” Alvarez wrote on Twitter at 2:06 p.m. Pacific time.

Alvarez had been out of the program since last month, when the Nevada Athletic Commission suspended him for six months after he twice tested positive for the banned performance-enhancing substance clenbuterol.

That suspension forced the cancellation of Alvarez’s scheduled May 5 rematch with three-belt, unbeaten middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin on May 5.

Golovkin’s representatives pressed Alvarez to re-enroll in testing to help emphasize his case that the positive results were due to eating contaminated beef, not part of a doping program.