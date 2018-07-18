Could a Mayweather-Pacquiao rematch happen? It starts with Floyd, says Bob Arum

Manny Pacquiao’s longtime promoter Bob Arum is planning an early August trip to the Philippines to discuss the eight-division champion’s next bout.
The possibilities include lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko, unbeaten welterweight champion Terence Crawford … and, perhaps, a rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr.
“Can you ever say no to Mayweather?” Arum asked in a Tuesday conversation with the Los Angeles Times. “It won’t be the crazy event of last time, but it’d still be a major attraction.”
The 38-year-old Pacquiao boosted his stock Saturday night by knocking out World Boxing Assn. secondary welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse in the seventh round after dropping Matthysse twice before the finish.
Mayweather (50-0), who retired after his lucrative novelty boxing match against Conor McGregor in August made him Forbes’ richest entertainer, attended a charity basketball event at on UCLA Tuesday night.
“I had a chance to see Manny Pacquiao. Congratulations to Manny Pacquiao. Everyone’s constantly asking me, ‘Are you going to fight Manny Pacquiao?’” Mayweather told video reporters after the charity game. “Like I said before, we did what we had to do. I won. He had excuses. Manny Pacquiao, keep up the good work.”
The unbeaten former champion defeated Pacquiao by unanimous decision in May 2015 in a bout that stands as the most lucrative in the sport’s history with more than $600 million earned.
Yet, it was widely panned because the pair waited far too long to make a date that was ripe in 2010, while Pacquiao fought with an injured left shoulder and Mayweather fought evasively.
A close associate of Mayweather said that while the retired fighter from Las Vegas has “been taking it easy, traveling,” there’s intrigue for a bout that could be promoted by the phrase “No Excuses,” following Pacquiao’s first-fight injury.
Arum said that if Mayweather expresses any appetite for a rematch, he will discuss it with Pacquiao in the Philippines.
“Mayweather has to say something … if the fighter’s retired, he’s retired,” Arum said. “He’s got to make the first move.”