10-week report cards are in, but some City Section football players still waiting out eligibility

Because of a City Section rule, football players who become eligible this week following the release of report cards still must complete 10 days of practice before being cleared to play.

That leaves 13 players at Hawkins unable to participate until the final game of the season against Manual Arts on Nov. 3. The 10-day clock begins Wednesday when players are cleared to practice.

It's a holdover rule from the Los Angeles Unified School District. Birmingham athletic director Rick Prizant has been trying to change it for non-LAUSD schools in the City Section, such as charter schools.

Athletic directors are having to inform some parents that their children still can't play for 10 more days.