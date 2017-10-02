10-week report cards in LAUSD will lead to players coming and going

In the Los Angeles Unified School District, this is the week for 10-week report cards. That means players who have done their work will become eligible to play football next week, while others could become ineligible.

Hawkins, which is 0-5, expects to add at least 13 players next week, coach Richard Dax Sanchies said.

Hawkins will be in the City Section Division I playoffs whether it wins any games or not because of an automatic berth, so adding the players should make the team more competitive in the Coliseum League.