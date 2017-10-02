Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
10-week report cards in LAUSD will lead to players coming and going
|Eric Sondheimer
In the Los Angeles Unified School District, this is the week for 10-week report cards. That means players who have done their work will become eligible to play football next week, while others could become ineligible.
Hawkins, which is 0-5, expects to add at least 13 players next week, coach Richard Dax Sanchies said.
Hawkins will be in the City Section Division I playoffs whether it wins any games or not because of an automatic berth, so adding the players should make the team more competitive in the Coliseum League.