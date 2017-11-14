Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
TaeVeon Le of Corona del Mar has the catch of the year
Eric Sondheimer
The 43rd career touchdown catch by tight end TaeVeon Le of Corona del Mar will be remembered for years to come.
His one-handed catch with 17 seconds left gave Corona del Mar a 42-35 playoff victory over Eastvale Roosevelt.
Le has been known for his big-time catches, but this may be the best of all.
Le is headed to Harvard.