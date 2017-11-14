TaeVeon Le of Corona del Mar has the catch of the year

This photo sequence shows the one-handed touchdown catch by TaeVeon Le of Corona del Mar.

The 43rd career touchdown catch by tight end TaeVeon Le of Corona del Mar will be remembered for years to come.

His one-handed catch with 17 seconds left gave Corona del Mar a 42-35 playoff victory over Eastvale Roosevelt.

Le has been known for his big-time catches, but this may be the best of all.

Le is headed to Harvard.